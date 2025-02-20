Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,185,000 after purchasing an additional 173,127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

