Michael Probin Acquires 22,673 Shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) Stock

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Probin acquired 22,673 shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £12,016.69 ($15,121.04).

Baronsmead Venture Trust stock remained flat at GBX 49 ($0.62) during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.48. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.70). The stock has a market cap of £190.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.53 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Baronsmead Venture Trust had a net margin of 75.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Baronsmead Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Baronsmead Venture Trust’s payout ratio is 116.95%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

