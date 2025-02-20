Michael Probin Acquires 22,673 Shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) Stock

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Probin acquired 22,673 shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £12,016.69 ($15,121.04).
Baronsmead Venture Trust Price Performance
Baronsmead Venture Trust stock remained flat at GBX 49 ($0.62) during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.48. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.70). The stock has a market cap of £190.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.19.
Baronsmead Venture Trust (LON:BVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX 0.53 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Baronsmead Venture Trust had a net margin of 75.56% and a return on equity of 6.22%.
Baronsmead Venture Trust Increases Dividend
About Baronsmead Venture Trust
Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Baronsmead Venture Trust
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.