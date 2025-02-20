Michelangelo Volpi Sells 25,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,579,101.38. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Confluent Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of CFLT opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 72.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,092,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Confluent by 7,342.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,351,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,748,000 after buying an additional 2,319,919 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $64,658,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,127,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
