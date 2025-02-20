MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,760 shares.The stock last traded at $16.14 and had previously closed at $17.18.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.
