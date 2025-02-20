MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $329.95 and last traded at $337.51. Approximately 3,670,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 16,491,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.91. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.