Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), with a volume of 43378164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01).

Mobile Streams Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of £41.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29.

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Mobile Streams had a negative net margin of 219.95% and a negative return on equity of 142.39%.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

