Morningstar Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 121.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 600,208 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after buying an additional 579,191 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $6,977,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 74.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 293,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,549,000 after purchasing an additional 251,987 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of AM opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

