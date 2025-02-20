Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 10,198 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Atmos Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $49.41.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
