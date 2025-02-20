MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 726% from the previous session’s volume of 180 shares.The stock last traded at $105.95 and had previously closed at $106.31.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $648.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

