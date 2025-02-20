National Bank Financial Predicts Trisura Group Q4 Earnings

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a report released on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.00.

Trisura Group Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE:TSU opened at C$34.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.72. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$31.74 and a twelve month high of C$46.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

