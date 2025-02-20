NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 774709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

