NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Plans Dividend of $0.39

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3899 per share on Monday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

NatWest Group has increased its dividend by an average of 43.5% per year over the last three years. NatWest Group has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NatWest Group to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NWG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. 3,257,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,466. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWG

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.