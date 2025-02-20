Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $40.76. 17,789,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 12,422,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Nebius Group Stock Up 2.7 %

About Nebius Group

The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

