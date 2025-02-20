Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $47.72. 16,433,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 11,634,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

About Nebius Group

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 2.57.

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.