Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Trading Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 148,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 101,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Nevada King Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32.

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

