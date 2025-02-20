New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,432,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 570,394 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $579.26 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

