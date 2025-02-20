New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $66,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $336.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.67.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

