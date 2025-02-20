New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $107,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

