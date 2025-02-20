New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $97.97 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $97,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 299,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 98,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 over the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

