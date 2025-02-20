New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 991,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $53,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.