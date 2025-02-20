New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,179 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $91,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $644.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $597.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $18,941,368. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

View Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.