Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises 1.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $34,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director John R. Muse sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $405,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,416.48. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 35,205 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $5,707,786.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,388,138.22. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,209 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average is $163.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

