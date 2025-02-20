Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 127,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 84,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$682,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- SoundHound AI Stock at a Crossroads—Is a Bottom in Sight?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Hershey’s Sweet Comeback: Why Investors Are Taking Notice
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Reasons Occidental Petroleum Will Gush Higher in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.