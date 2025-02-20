Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) shares were up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 127,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 84,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Stock Up 50.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$682,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Company Profile
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Should You Hold Nvidia Stock for the Long Haul or Trade It?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Humana Gains Despite Medicare Advantage Losses—What’s the Catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.