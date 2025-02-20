NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.27.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $178.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. NICE has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $270.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

