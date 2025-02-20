NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.130-12.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. NICE also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.780-2.880 EPS.

NICE Stock Down 14.0 %

NICE traded down $24.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. NICE has a 1-year low of $147.38 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.14.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NICE in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.