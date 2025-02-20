NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.130-12.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. NICE also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.780-2.880 EPS.
NICE Stock Down 14.0 %
NICE traded down $24.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. NICE has a 1-year low of $147.38 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.14.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
