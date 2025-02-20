Nigel Garrard Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$36.70 ($23.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,700.00 ($23,227.85).

Ansell Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ansell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

