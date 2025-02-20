Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Sells $130,790.00 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) Director Gil Chapman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $130,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,779.45. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 3.2 %

NFBK stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.59. 53,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $497.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 78,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $14.25 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

