Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.09% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperformer” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.8 %

NTR stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 693,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.16. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 301,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

