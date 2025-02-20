NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.45%. NV5 Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.270-1.370 EPS.

NV5 Global Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,251. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

NV5 Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,326.72. The trade was a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

