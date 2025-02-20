NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded at Citigroup

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $245.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average is $227.86. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Eastern Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

