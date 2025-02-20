O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Vontier comprises approximately 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $1,349,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 133.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $40.33 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.