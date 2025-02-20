O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $214,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 721 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 21.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $309.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.65. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $209.10 and a fifty-two week high of $326.27.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. HSBC increased their price objective on American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on American Express from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

In other American Express news, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $1,820,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,286.84. The trade was a 48.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,664 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

