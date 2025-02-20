O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Sysco by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,562,000 after purchasing an additional 166,798 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.7% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after acquiring an additional 672,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,480. This represents a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

