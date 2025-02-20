OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
OceanaGold Trading Down 5.2 %
OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 115,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
About OceanaGold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.