OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

OceanaGold Trading Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 115,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

