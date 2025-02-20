Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Gordon Keep Sells 69,000 Shares

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$14,145.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Gordon Keep sold 27,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$6,325.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Gordon Keep sold 44,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$11,347.50.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

FEO stock opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.