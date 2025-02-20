Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th.
Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %
Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
