ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $3.15. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 92,450 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 403,321 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,172,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 239,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

