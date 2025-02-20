Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Ontrak Stock Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

