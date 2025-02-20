Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 103557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Orbit Garant Drilling Trading Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$46.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

