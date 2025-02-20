Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 113483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

