Orion (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Orion Stock Performance

OEC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,023. Orion has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

