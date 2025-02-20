OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $214.00 and last traded at $213.87, with a volume of 1745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $211.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSIS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

OSI Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.42.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $451,670.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,058,481.88. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,962 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

