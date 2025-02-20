Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 122.84%. Outset Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $26,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 181,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,950.40. This represents a 15.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 34,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $27,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,095.20. The trade was a 11.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,750 shares of company stock valued at $244,707. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

