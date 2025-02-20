Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 340.22 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.33), with a volume of 798388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 349 ($4.42).

Pacific Assets Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £415.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 362.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 369.42.

Insider Activity at Pacific Assets

In other news, insider Andrew Impey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,304.61). Also, insider June Ang bought 10,000 shares of Pacific Assets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £34,300 ($43,461.73). Insiders have purchased a total of 14,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,194 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Assets Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

