Pacific Sun Financial Corp Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

QQQ opened at $539.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.26 and a 200 day moving average of $499.81. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.