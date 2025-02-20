PACK Private Wealth LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PACK Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,758,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $563.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.60 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.