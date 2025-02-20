Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.82, but opened at $77.16. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 59,493 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Pampa Energía by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 26.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 146.6% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,218,000 after purchasing an additional 784,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Featured Articles

