Pankaj Malik Sells 2,585 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $105,519.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,763.18. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 6th, Pankaj Malik sold 3,700 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $169,349.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 4,656 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $203,234.40.

On Friday, December 13th, Pankaj Malik sold 3,955 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $163,776.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.66. 1,315,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,326. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Braze by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

