Pankaj Malik Sells 2,585 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $105,519.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,763.18. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Pankaj Malik sold 3,700 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $169,349.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Pankaj Malik sold 4,656 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $203,234.40.
- On Friday, December 13th, Pankaj Malik sold 3,955 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $163,776.55.
Braze Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.66. 1,315,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,326. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
