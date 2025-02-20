Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 562055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

